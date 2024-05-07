Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $174.44 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,686,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,865,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $60,077,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.