Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.31.

PAYC opened at $174.44 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,686,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,865,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $60,077,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

