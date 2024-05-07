Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE PAY traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Paymentus’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paymentus during the first quarter worth $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

