Peabody Energy’s (BTU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,525 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

