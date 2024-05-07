Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Up 7.5%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 41,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 672,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after buying an additional 1,809,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 664,955 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 250.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

