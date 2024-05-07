Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,153,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,448,844. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

