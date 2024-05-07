Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.47. 16,255,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,571,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

