Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

