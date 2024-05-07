Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Neutral Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Up 0.1 %

PRFT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. 1,932,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,359. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 142,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Perficient by 389.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

