Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $33.43

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $32.24. Perrigo shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 117,221 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

