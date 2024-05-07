Peter W. Rodino III Acquires 30,865 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) COO Peter W. Rodino III bought 30,865 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $12,654.65. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,159.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

AIM ImmunoTech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,139. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 121.69% and a negative net margin of 14,337.62%.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

