Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Primis Financial has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

FRST stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $953,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $91,631. Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

