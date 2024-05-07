Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

PRMW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

PRMW stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. Analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after buying an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Primo Water by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

