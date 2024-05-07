Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,439 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock worth $19,312,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
