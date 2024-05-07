Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,247 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 210,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 26,709 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 987,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 8,758,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,453. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

