Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 23,071 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after buying an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 748,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,825. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

