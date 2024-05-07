Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 179,018 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 139,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. 15,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,919. The stock has a market cap of $910.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.12. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

