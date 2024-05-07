Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Shares of BA traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,895,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,226. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

