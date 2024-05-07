Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.32 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $210.40. 497,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,436. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.99 and a 200 day moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

