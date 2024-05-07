Private Advisor Group LLC Has $49.48 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. 9,727,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,587,246. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

