Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,725 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $71,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.68. 838,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,719. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $132.15 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

