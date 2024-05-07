Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,370 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 89,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.49. 2,684,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $325.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,189,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

