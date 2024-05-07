Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,068 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $103,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. 761,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,438. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.