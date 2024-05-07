Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,072 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

