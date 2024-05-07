Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,106. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.