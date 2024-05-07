Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,532 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 8,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.