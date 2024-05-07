Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,794 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SDY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $123.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

