Prom (PROM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.04 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Prom has a market capitalization of $183.43 million and $5.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $10.05 or 0.00015827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,511.74 or 1.00008717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.0757226 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $6,924,223.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.