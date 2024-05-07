ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up about 1.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 4.06% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $8,454,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 512,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 541,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,448. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

