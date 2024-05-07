Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Stock Up 1.0 %

PRLB opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.