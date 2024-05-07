Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0199683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

