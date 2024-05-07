Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.21 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.130-4.210 EPS.
Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %
Realty Income stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income
Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income
In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.