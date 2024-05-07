Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-4.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. Realty Income also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.130-4.210 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,745. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.