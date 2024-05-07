Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.600-10.400 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.12. The stock had a trading volume of 251,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.36. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

