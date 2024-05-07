Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $414.96 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $414.96 million and $12.19 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

