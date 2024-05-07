RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,030.00

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,030 ($25.50) and last traded at GBX 2,023.06 ($25.42), with a volume of 926745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000 ($25.13).

RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,360.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,804.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,809.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 19.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,585.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About RIT Capital Partners

In other news, insider Cecilia McAnulty acquired 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,969 ($24.74) per share, with a total value of £99,966.13 ($125,585.59). 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

