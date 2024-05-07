Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.45. The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.90. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 2,266,293 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

