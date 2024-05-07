Royal Bank of Canada Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$38.12 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$30.34 and a 1 year high of C$42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.61. The stock has a market cap of C$9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). IGM Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of C$768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.711039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.