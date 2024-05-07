RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 54.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 37.2% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 106,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.84. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

