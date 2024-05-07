Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $141.34

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.34, but opened at $133.09. Ryanair shares last traded at $133.22, with a volume of 97,466 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Trading Down 8.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

