Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SANG opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

