Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider John Lydon Purchases 36,800 Shares

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider John Lydon purchased 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.44 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$273,792.00 ($181,319.21).

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

Santos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous Final dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 25th. Santos’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Featured Articles

