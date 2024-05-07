Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

