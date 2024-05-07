Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 95,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDLS. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

