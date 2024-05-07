Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,599,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,433 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.