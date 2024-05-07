Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $178.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average is $203.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

