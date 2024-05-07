Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,059 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,059 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

