Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after buying an additional 526,353 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in AON by 61.5% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AON by 5,151.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 223,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,831,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.47 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.28 and a 200 day moving average of $312.16.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

