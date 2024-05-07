SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

