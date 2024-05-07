Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,191. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

