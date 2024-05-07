Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. Sempra also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.14.

Get Sempra alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Stock Down 0.3 %

SRE stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.